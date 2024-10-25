Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cookoff | MCBH Chef of the Quarter [Image 13 of 14]

    The Cookoff | MCBH Chef of the Quarter

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dezmond Browning 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. America Saldana, right, a food service specialist with Headquarters Battalion, MCBH, receives reward from Maj. Chris Reithmann, Headquarters Battalion executive officer, during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, Oct. 24, 2024. Chef of the Quarter competitions offer an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft while fostering esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 21:29
    Photo ID: 8722899
    VIRIN: 241024-M-KR392-1453
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 40.2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
