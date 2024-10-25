Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, staff at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and its branch clinics joined together in wearing pink on Oct. 25, 2024 to show support and raise awareness (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).