    National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, staff at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and its branch clinics joined together in wearing pink on Oct. 25, 2024 to show support and raise awareness (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). 

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:40
    Photo ID: 8722604
    VIRIN: 241025-N-SE727-3297
    Resolution: 7829x4275
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cancer
    awareness
    breast cancer
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    pink

