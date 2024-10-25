In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, staff at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and its branch clinics joined together in wearing pink on Oct. 25, 2024 to show support and raise awareness (Courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8722608
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-SE727-2069
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|488.75 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.