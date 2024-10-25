Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Graduates Basic Class #277

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241025-N-UQ872-1003 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2024) Ensign Philip Douglas is congratulated by Admiral Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Systems Command, and the 47th Naval Chief of Civil Engineers for being awarded the Commodore Hunt Commemorative Esprit de Corps Award as Capt. Jeffrey Deviney, Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Commanding Officer looks on. The Commodore Hunt Award is presented in recognition of the student of each basic class who personifies the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork, demonstrates an infectious and unwavering positive attitude, and distinguishes them self through personal energy in support of their class and shipmates. Ensign Douglas was also recognized as a Distinguished Graduate. Thirty-six students completed the 15-week-long course covering a wide range of topics, including leadership, professional development, public works, construction technology, contracting, expeditionary construction and combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Davenport)