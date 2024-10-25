Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Graduates Basic Class #277

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241025-N-UQ872-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2024) Admiral Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Systems Command, and the 47th Naval Chief of Civil Engineers addresses CECOS Basic Class 277 students during a graduation ceremony Oct. 25th. Thirty-six students completed the 15-week-long course covering a wide range of topics, including leadership, professional development, public works, construction technology, contracting, expeditionary construction and combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Davenport)