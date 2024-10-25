241025-N-UQ872-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2024) Admiral Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Systems Command, and the 47th Naval Chief of Civil Engineers addresses CECOS Basic Class 277 students during a graduation ceremony Oct. 25th. Thirty-six students completed the 15-week-long course covering a wide range of topics, including leadership, professional development, public works, construction technology, contracting, expeditionary construction and combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Davenport)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 15:40
|Photo ID:
|8722493
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-UQ872-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Graduates Basic Class #277 [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.