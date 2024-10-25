Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Graduates Basic Class #277 [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Graduates Basic Class #277

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Daniel Davenport 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    241025-N-UQ872-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2024) Admiral Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Systems Command, and the 47th Naval Chief of Civil Engineers addresses CECOS Basic Class 277 students during a graduation ceremony Oct. 25th. Thirty-six students completed the 15-week-long course covering a wide range of topics, including leadership, professional development, public works, construction technology, contracting, expeditionary construction and combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Davenport)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8722493
    VIRIN: 241025-N-UQ872-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Graduates Basic Class #277 [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

