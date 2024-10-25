Building Bridges: USACE engages with Gullah/Geechee leaders to strengthen cultural and environmental partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown, a commissioner for the Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, presented topics on behalf of the Corridor office during the Gullah/Geechee Listening Session hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, in Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2024. Representing other commissioners from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, Brown shared the latest updates on developments in the Corridor office by providing a short summary on initiatives that could be enhanced through partnership.