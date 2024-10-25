Building Bridges: USACE engages with Gullah/Geechee leaders to strengthen cultural and environmental partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, presents some of the challenges her community is facing during the Gullah/Geechee Listening Session hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, in Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2024. Quet shared several projects they are actively working on, including the South Atlantic Salt Marsh initiative which involved protecting, restoring, and maintaining one million acres of salt marsh in the Southeast to help mitigate flooding in their communities.