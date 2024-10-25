Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soo Locks Visitor Center closes for 2024 season [Image 2 of 2]

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Park Ranger Donald Copenhaver reads what visitors love about the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District closes the Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 for the 2024 season.

