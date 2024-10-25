Soo Locks Visitor Center closes for 2024 season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Park Ranger Donald Copenhaver reads what visitors love about the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District closes the Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 for the 2024 season.