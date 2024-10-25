Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soo Locks Visitor Center closes for 2024 season [Image 1 of 2]

    Soo Locks Visitor Center closes for 2024 season

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Park Rangers Michelle Briggs and Melissa Martin point out where the New Lock at the Soo is being built to a visitor in the Soo Locks Visitor Center in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Michigan
    Soo Locks
    Soo Locks Visitor Center
    Sault Ste.Marie

