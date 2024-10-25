Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site [Image 3 of 4]

    Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The team at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands held a family day event recently at the worksite. “They had this really awesome inflatable obstacle course for the children with rope swings and cargo nets,” said Maj. Matt Hill, the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux executive officer. “It took me hours to get my son off that thing. He was in there – back-and-forth, back-and-forth – for a very long time.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

