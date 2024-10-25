Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce at Eygelshoven hosts family day event at APS-2 site

The team at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands held a family day event recently at the worksite. “They had this really awesome inflatable obstacle course for the children with rope swings and cargo nets,” said Maj. Matt Hill, the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux executive officer. “It took me hours to get my son off that thing. He was in there – back-and-forth, back-and-forth – for a very long time.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8721439
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-A4479-8826
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
