    Kaylee Wendt steps out of meteorology and into a career that combines her passions [Image 2 of 3]

    Kaylee Wendt steps out of meteorology and into a career that combines her passions

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Kaylee Wendt, new Buffalo District multimedia specialist, joins the team after a career as a broadcast meterologist on a local Buffalo, New York television station, Buffalo, NY, Oct. 25, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers  in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (Courtesy Photo)

