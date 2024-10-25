Kaylee Wendt, new Buffalo District multimedia specialist, joins the team after a career as a broadcast meterologist on a local Buffalo, New York television station, Buffalo, NY, Oct. 25, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (Courtesy Photo)
|10.25.2024
|10.27.2024 23:48
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
Kaylee Wendt steps out of meteorology and into a career that combines her passions
