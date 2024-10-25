Kaylee Wendt steps out of meteorology and into a career that combines her passions

Photo By Andre Hampton | Kaylee Wendt, new Buffalo District multimedia specialist, joins the team after a...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | Kaylee Wendt, new Buffalo District multimedia specialist, joins the team after a career as a broadcast meterologist on a local Buffalo, New York television station, Buffalo, NY, Oct. 25, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Kaylee Wendt has been a prominent figure on televisions throughout Buffalo for over 10 years, delivering weather forecasts as a broadcast meteorologist.



After speaking with the Corps of Engineers for background on a story, Kaylee saw herself fitting into a role with the Buffalo District. She worked on her resume, applied, and now has a good work-life balance, is close to home, and gets to pursue her passion as a Multimedia Specialist.



Kaylee spoke with us about her background and journey to joining USACE.



Q: Where are you from?



Kaylee: I grew up in Western New York. Specifically, I’ve lived in a few different areas scattered throughout Niagara County. That is where I still live today!



Q: What did you study and at what school?



Kaylee: I studied meteorology at the State University of New York Brockport, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree while minoring in broadcast meteorology.



Q: How did you find out about the position with USACE?



Kaylee: I worked in television for the past 10+ years as a broadcast meteorologist. Part of that job includes covering stories surrounding environmental science in the community. One story that I covered was the flooding that occurred along Lake Ontario’s shoreline in 2019. I had to find an expert to interview about the water level rise and came to the Army Corps of Engineers for that resource. While conducting the interview, I thought to myself, ‘This job seems right up my alley…’ I went back to the office and immediately found who I interviewed on LinkedIn and made a connection.



From that moment forward, I worked to build up my resume and applied through USA Jobs multiple times. With the help of many, this year I was able to find the perfect role for me. Working as a Multimedia Specialist for the Public Affairs team in the Buffalo district combines my love of the environment with my passion for communicating!



Q: What motivated you to take the position with the Buffalo District?



Kaylee: I was ready for a change of pace and the position with the Buffalo District Public Affairs team came at the right time in my life! I love the fact that I can stay close to home and my family while also pursuing the next chapter in my career. Having a good work-life balance is so important to me and the Corps of Engineers delivers on that value.



Q: What are your goals in your new position?



Kaylee: I hope to help the public learn more about the impactful work that the Army Corps of Engineers does locally and across the country. Bringing attention to these important projects allows me to feel purpose like I haven’t felt before in a career.



I also hope to grow by continuing to step outside of my comfort zone and expand my knowledge of the Corps of Engineers and its projects.



Q: What are your hobbies, extracurricular activities, interesting fun facts, or other things you like to do in your spare time?



Kaylee: A fun fact about me is that I can recite all the presidents of the United States in under 30 seconds (thank you to my 4th grade teacher!) Another fun fact is that in college I went storm chasing for two weeks!



In my spare time I like to travel, watch shows on Bravo, read books, and spend time with my friends, family and dog Reggiano.



Q: Anything else you’d like to add?



Kaylee: I am excited to learn a whole new industry, but that comes with a lot of questions. I hope that my new co-workers will be patient with me as I navigate this new path forward in my career!



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. Join a team that puts people first and promotes teamwork. We are a world-class organization working to serve the people of the Great Lakes region and the Nation. Our jobs offer great benefits, including health insurance, education, paid vacation, and a stable path to retirement.



Start your next career move and see what jobs are currently available with USACE on USAJobs.



Network with the Buffalo District on LinkedIn and learn more by visiting our website.



Contact us at dll-celrb-recruiting@usace.army.mil to discuss positions.