NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 25, 2024) A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi receives aid during an active shooter exercise onboard the base from a member of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during exercise Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8721269
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-OG286-1170
|Resolution:
|6276x5021
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 25 Active Shooter Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.