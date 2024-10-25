Keen Sword 25 Functional Training

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 25, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Chandler, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, participates in an active shooter exercise onboard the base with members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during exercise Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 20:57
|Photo ID:
|8721266
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-OG286-1069
|Resolution:
|6274x4183
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
