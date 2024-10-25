Keen Sword 25 Functional Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 25, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Chandler, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, participates in an active shooter exercise onboard the base with members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during exercise Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)