49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024

Army Capt. Kyle Smith, from Linden, Michigan, and Air Force Capt. George Henry Crist, from Sacramento, California, pace in a pack at mile marker 16 during the 2024 Marine Corps Marathon, held in conjunction with the 2024 Armed Forces Marathon Championships Oct. 27, 2024. Service members from the Army, Marines, Navy (with Coast Guard runners), and Air Force (with Space Force runners) ran for gold. Visit www.ArmedForcesSports.defense.gov to learn more about the Armed Forces Sports program and the other sports offered. (Department of Defense photo by MC2 Colby Mothershead – released).