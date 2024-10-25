Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Army Capt. Kyle Smith, from Linden, Michigan, and Air Force Capt. George Henry Crist, from Sacramento, California, pace in a pack at mile marker 16 during the 2024 Marine Corps Marathon, held in conjunction with the 2024 Armed Forces Marathon Championships Oct. 27, 2024. Service members from the Army, Marines, Navy (with Coast Guard runners), and Air Force (with Space Force runners) ran for gold. Visit www.ArmedForcesSports.defense.gov to learn more about the Armed Forces Sports program and the other sports offered. (Department of Defense photo by MC2 Colby Mothershead – released).

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8721242
    VIRIN: 241027-N-JO829-1416
    Resolution: 2137x2745
    Size: 949.51 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024
    49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024

    Marine, Airman and Soldier take top three in 49th Marine Corps Marathon

    Sports
    Championship
    Marathon
    Armed Forces
    2024

