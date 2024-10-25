49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Kyle King, from Coupeville, Washington, poses for a photo with the finish line banner after winning the 2024 Armed Forces Marathon Championship and the 49th Marine Corps Marathon Oct. 27, 2024. Service members from the Army, Marines, Navy (with Coast Guard runners) and Air Force (with Space Force runners) fought for gold. Visit www.ArmedForcesSports.defense.gov to learn more about the Armed Forces Sports program and the other sports offered. (Department of Defense photo by MC2 Colby Mothershead – released).