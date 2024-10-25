Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Shannon Collins    

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Maj. Kyle King, from Coupeville, Washington, poses for a photo with the finish line banner after winning the 2024 Armed Forces Marathon Championship and the 49th Marine Corps Marathon Oct. 27, 2024. Service members from the Army, Marines, Navy (with Coast Guard runners) and Air Force (with Space Force runners) fought for gold. Visit www.ArmedForcesSports.defense.gov to learn more about the Armed Forces Sports program and the other sports offered. (Department of Defense photo by MC2 Colby Mothershead – released).

    Marine, Airman and Soldier take top three in 49th Marine Corps Marathon

