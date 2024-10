Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie, an aviation survival technician assigned to Air Station Barbers Point, helps a survivor climb down from a capsized boat offshore Lanai Oct. 26, 2024. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued the father and his two sons, ages 8 and 12. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)