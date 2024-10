Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Olivia Holt, Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie, Petty Officer 3rd Class Owen Maurer and Lt. Titus Creamer, members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, pose for a photo with a father and his two sons at Kahului Airport in Kahului, Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2024. The aircrew rescued the three people from the water after their 16-foot boat capsized approximately 7 miles south of Lanai. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)