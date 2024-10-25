Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer Skief Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Chief Petty Officer Skief Retirement Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tamon Simonds 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, Fl - NIOC Pensacola hosted a retirement ceremony on Friday, October 25th, for Chief Petty Officer Jason Skief, celebrating his 20 years of service to the United States Navy.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8720986
    VIRIN: 241025-N-BJ778-7401
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Chief Petty Officer Skief Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tamon Simonds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

