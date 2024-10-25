Pensacola, Fl - NIOC Pensacola hosted a retirement ceremony on Friday, October 25th, for Chief Petty Officer Jason Skief, celebrating his 20 years of service to the United States Navy.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8720984
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-BJ778-7400
|Resolution:
|3762x4000
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Petty Officer Skief Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.