    Truman's Deployment [Image 4 of 5]

    Truman's Deployment

    SWEDEN

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    241024-N-NO847-1001 SWEEDEN (Oct. 24, 2024) A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen, and a F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, fly over Sweden during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 24, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Lt. Lily Moorhead)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8720809
    VIRIN: 241024-N-NO847-1001
    Resolution: 1125x1500
    Size: 241.21 KB
    Location: SE
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

