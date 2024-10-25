Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241024-N-NO847-1003 SWEEDEN (Oct. 24, 2024) A Carrier Air Wing (CVW1) F/A-18F Super Hornet and a U.S. Air Force KC-135, refuel over Sweden during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 24, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Lt. Lily Moorhead)