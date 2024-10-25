Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS 25 | III MEF leadership visits III MIG [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KS 25 | III MEF leadership visits III MIG

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, left, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan, speaks with Col. Joshua J. Mayoral, commanding officer of III MEF Information Group, during a battlefield circulation visit in support of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. The III MEF commanding general conducted the visit to engage III MIG key leaders. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira R. Ducato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 01:58
    Photo ID: 8720633
    VIRIN: 241025-M-KL119-1012
    Resolution: 7010x4435
    Size: 19.89 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | III MEF leadership visits III MIG [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KS 25 | III MEF leadership visits III MIG
    KS 25 | III MEF leadership visits III MIG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    Keen Sword
    III MIG
    KS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download