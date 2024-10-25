KS 25 | III MEF leadership visits III MIG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan, shakes hands with Col. Joshua J. Mayoral, the commanding officer of III MEF Information Group during a battlefield circulation visit in support of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. The III MEF commanding general conducted the visit to engage III MIG key leaders. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira R. Ducato)