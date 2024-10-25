F-35A Demonstration Team Performs at Atlanta Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Atlanta Airshow in Peachtree City, Georgia, on October 25, 2024. The F-35A showcases its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics as the U.S. Air Force's newest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Nathan Poblete)