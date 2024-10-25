Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demonstration Team Performs at Atlanta Airshow [Image 2 of 7]

    F-35A Demonstration Team Performs at Atlanta Airshow

    PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Nathan Poblete 

    F-35A Demo Team

    The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team practices for the Atlanta Airshow in Peachtree City, Georgia, on October 25, 2024. The F-35A showcases its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics as the U.S. Air Force's newest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Nathan Poblete)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8720463
    VIRIN: 101924-F-JJ999-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, US
    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team Performs at Atlanta Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nathan Poblete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    F-35A

