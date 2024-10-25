Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AS-53 Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AS-53 Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army motor transport operators, assigned to 1483rd Transportation Company, wait for contractors to remove the cargo containers from their trailers during night operations for Ammo Ship-53 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8720435
    VIRIN: 241001-A-OJ422-1212
    Resolution: 6365x4243
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AS-53 Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AS-53 Operations
    AS-53 Operations
    AS-53 Operations
    AS-53 Operations
    Operation Spartan Shield
    AS-53 Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1TSC
    ARCENT
    364ESC
    ILARNG
    AS53
    1483TC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download