AS-53 Operations

U.S. Army motor transport operators, assigned to 1483rd Transportation Company, wait for contractors to remove the cargo containers from their trailers during night operations for Ammo Ship-53 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)