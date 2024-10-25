U.S. Army motor transport operators, assigned to 1483rd Transportation Company, wait for contractors to remove the cargo containers from their trailers during night operations for Ammo Ship-53 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8720435
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-OJ422-1212
|Resolution:
|6365x4243
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AS-53 Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.