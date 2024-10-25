Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Spartan Shield [Image 5 of 6]

    Operation Spartan Shield

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army motor transport operators, assigned to 1483rd Transportation Company, conduct convoy operations during Ammo Ship-53 operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8720434
    VIRIN: 240930-A-OJ422-1196
    Resolution: 6489x4326
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
