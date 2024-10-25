Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Army Soldier patrols his sector during an indirect fire training event as part of Mangudai 2024, October 23, at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. Senior U.S. and Republic of Korea service members come together every year to attempt the Mangudai Challenge, a grueling three day training event with a focus on basic Soldiering tasks such as: combatives, marksmanship, first aid, ruck marching, room clearing and Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)