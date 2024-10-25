Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mangudai 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    United Nations Command

    Mangudai competitors perform team tire flips as part of a squad physical fitness competition during Mangudai 2024, October 23 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. Every year, senior enlisted leaders from across the Korean Peninsula take part in the Mangudai challenge to build strong bonds and validate their proficiency as enlisted leaders by competing in friendly, squad-based events that challenge their ability to perform skill level 10 soldiering tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)

