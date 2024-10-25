I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a mobilization exercise in support of a command post exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The MOBEX is designed to validate I MSB’s ability to establish combat service support, life services, and security for I MEF initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)