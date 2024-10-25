U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a mobilization exercise in support of a command post exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The MOBEX is designed to validate I MSB’s ability to establish combat service support, life services, and security for I MEF initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8719722
|VIRIN:
|241007-M-KL381-1039
|Resolution:
|5412x3610
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.