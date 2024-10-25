Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcel Garcia, a motor vehicle operator with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in a mobilization exercise in support of command post exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The MOBEX is designed to validate I MSB’s ability to establish combat service support, life services, and security for I MEF initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8719720
    VIRIN: 241007-M-KL381-1076
    Resolution: 6348x4234
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise
    I MIG Participates in Command Post Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines Participate in I Marine Expeditionary Force Command Post Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Training
    I MIG
    I MSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download