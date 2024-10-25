RAF Waddington 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Space Brigade Soldiers visit the United Kingdom's Multi-Role Space Squadron at Royal Air Force Base Waddington, Lincolnshire, England, on Sept. 26, 2024. The 1st Space Brigade and MRSS work closely through exchange officer programs and other liaison visits to strengthen interoperability in the space domain at the tactical level. Pictured, from left to right: Wing Cmdr. Gareth Jones, MRSS commander; Maj. Jessica Klein, 1st Space Brigade; Capt. Anthony Cupit, 1st Space Brigade chief of space operations; Capt. Paulina Montgomery, 1st Space Brigade Strategic Initiatives chief; and Warrant Officer Stewart 'Jacko' Jackson, MRSS. (Photo by Brooke Nevins)