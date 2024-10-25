RAF Waddington 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Anthony Cupit, 1st Space Brigade chief of space operations, left, and Capt. Paulina Montgomery, 1st Space Brigade Strategic Initiatives chief, right, visit the United Kingdom's Multi-Role Space Squadron at Royal Air Force Base Waddington, Lincolnshire, England, on Sept. 26, 2024. The 1st Space Brigade and MRSS work closely through exchange officer programs and other liaison visits to strengthen interoperability in the space domain at the tactical level. (Photo by Brooke Nevins)