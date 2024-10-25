RAF Waddington 1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WADDINGTON, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Brooke Nevins 

    1st Space Brigade

    Capt. Anthony Cupit, 1st Space Brigade chief of space operations, left, and Capt. Paulina Montgomery, 1st Space Brigade Strategic Initiatives chief, right, visit the United Kingdom's Multi-Role Space Squadron at Royal Air Force Base Waddington, Lincolnshire, England, on Sept. 26, 2024. The 1st Space Brigade and MRSS work closely through exchange officer programs and other liaison visits to strengthen interoperability in the space domain at the tactical level. (Photo by Brooke Nevins)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:59
    Photo ID: 8719270
    VIRIN: 240926-A-NX045-4450
    Resolution: 5879x3919
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: WADDINGTON, LINCOLNSHIRE, GB
