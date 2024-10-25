Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Partner Engagement at Fort Moore [Image 2 of 3]

    Security Partner Engagement at Fort Moore

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Col. Brian Ducote, commander of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, greets a security force partner before an engagement to brief Maneuver Center of Excellence foreign liaisons on the purpose and importance of security force assistance brigades, Ft. Moore, Ga., Oct. 25. Partners gained an understanding of the SFAB mission and how Army Advisors enhance interoperability for partners and allies worldwide. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

