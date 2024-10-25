Col. Brian Ducote, commander of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, greets a security force partner before an engagement to brief Maneuver Center of Excellence foreign liaisons on the purpose and importance of security force assistance brigades, Ft. Moore, Ga., Oct. 25. Partners gained an understanding of the SFAB mission and how Army Advisors enhance interoperability for partners and allies worldwide. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8719256
|VIRIN:
|241025-A-JZ147-1000
|Resolution:
|5648x3767
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Partner Engagement at Fort Moore [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.