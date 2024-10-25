U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery

Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland, a clarinetist in the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” lays flowers at the gravesite of her grandfather, Major Nelson Beck Johnson in Arlington National Cemetery. Staff Sgt. McFarland is assigned to the Ceremonial Band element, where she provides musical support for memorial services in the cemetery. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. McFarland attended her own grandfather’s Full Honor Funeral as a civilian, something she is now honored to provide to others laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, October 21, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8718955
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-BN614-9773
|Resolution:
|5161x3441
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
