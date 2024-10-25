Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 9 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland, a clarinetist in the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” lays flowers at the gravesite of her grandfather, Major Nelson Beck Johnson in Arlington National Cemetery. Staff Sgt. McFarland is assigned to the Ceremonial Band element, where she provides musical support for memorial services in the cemetery. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. McFarland attended her own grandfather’s Full Honor Funeral as a civilian, something she is now honored to provide to others laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, October 21, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8718950
    VIRIN: 241021-A-BN614-3179
    Resolution: 4280x2853
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rebecca McFarland honors grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    fox
    ceremonial band
    army officer
    clarinet
    U.S. Army Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download