PACIFIC OCEAN (October 23, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines from Japan Self-Defense Force assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) move a vehicle in the well deck during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 04:50
|Photo ID:
|8718097
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-DE539-2062
|Resolution:
|4069x2794
|Size:
|1013.94 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LCAC Maneuvers [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.