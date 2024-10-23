LCAC Maneuvers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (October 23, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines from Japan Self-Defense Force assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) move a vehicle in the well deck during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)