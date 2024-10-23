Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCAC Maneuvers [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LCAC Maneuvers

    JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (October 23, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Wilson, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Gonzales, left, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) direct Marines from Japan Self-Defense Force driving a vehicle in the well deck during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 04:50
    Photo ID: 8718094
    VIRIN: 241023-N-DE539-2089
    Resolution: 2751x2864
    Size: 674.22 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCAC Maneuvers [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LCAC Maneuvers
    LCAC Maneuvers
    LCAC Maneuvers
    LCAC Maneuvers
    LCAC Maneuvers
    LCAC Maneuvers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay
    Keen Sword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download