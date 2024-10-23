LCAC Maneuvers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (October 23, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Wilson, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Gonzales, left, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) direct Marines from Japan Self-Defense Force driving a vehicle in the well deck during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)