The USACE Buffalo District is dredging the federal navigation channels of Port Clinton Harbor to help maintain sufficient water depths for safe recreational navigation, Port Clinton, Ohio, Oct. 10. 2024. Maintaining safe and navigable harbors like these throughout the Great Lakes is critical to the local, regional and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8717666
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-VR700-7005
|Resolution:
|6231x4154
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dredging Port Clinton Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.