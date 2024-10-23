Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dredging Port Clinton Harbor

    Dredging Port Clinton Harbor

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Buffalo District is dredging the federal navigation channels of Port Clinton Harbor to help maintain sufficient water depths for safe recreational navigation, Port Clinton, Ohio, Oct. 10. 2024. Maintaining safe and navigable harbors like these throughout the Great Lakes is critical to the local, regional and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8717665
    VIRIN: 241010-A-VR700-7003
    Resolution: 5176x3451
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Dredging Port Clinton Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dredging Port Clinton Harbor
    Dredging Port Clinton Harbor
    Dredging Port Clinton Harbor

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Port Clinton

