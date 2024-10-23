Dredging Port Clinton Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USACE Buffalo District is dredging the federal navigation channels of Port Clinton Harbor to help maintain sufficient water depths for safe recreational navigation, Port Clinton, Ohio, Oct. 10. 2024. Maintaining safe and navigable harbors like these throughout the Great Lakes is critical to the local, regional and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)