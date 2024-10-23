Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Stewart helps make room for new tech [Image 1 of 2]

    AFSBn-Stewart helps make room for new tech

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Thousands of items were turned as part of the Rapid Removal of Excess process at Army Field Support Battalion-Stewart for fiscal year 2024. Equipment was accepted regardless of age or condition and freed up warehouse space across the Army, saving valuable staff hours at other facilities across the world. Soldiers, Civilians and contractors worked diligently to process hundreds of varying types of equipment per day during the R2E process. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Lewis).

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Fort Stewart
    Army Sustainment Command (ASC)
    R2E

