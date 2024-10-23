AFSBn-Stewart helps make room for new tech

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thousands of items were turned as part of the Rapid Removal of Excess process at Army Field Support Battalion-Stewart for fiscal year 2024. Equipment was accepted regardless of age or condition and freed up warehouse space across the Army, saving valuable staff hours at other facilities across the world. Soldiers, Civilians and contractors worked diligently to process hundreds of varying types of equipment per day during the R2E process. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Lewis).