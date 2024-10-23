AFSBn-Stewart helps make room for new tech

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thousands of items were turned as part of the Rapid Removal of Excess process at Army Field Support Battalion-Stewart for fiscal year 2024. Equipment was accepted regardless of age or condition and freed up warehouse space across the Army, saving valuable staff hours at other facilities across the world. Many items are able to be sent to other military organizations to be used, repurposed, or transferred to depots. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Lewis).