    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits

    PHILIPPINES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN BERNARDINO STRAIT (Oct. 18, 2024) An MH-60S Knighthawk, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, takes off from the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship transits the San Bernardino Strait, Oct. 18, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 05:37
    Photo ID: 8715934
    VIRIN: 241018-N-JB475-1010
    Resolution: 4141x2761
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PH
    HSC 23 Wildcards
    LHD4; 15th MEU; Boxer ARG
    MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter

