Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits

    PHILIPPINES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN BERNARDINO STRAIT (Oct. 18, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the San Bernardino Strait, Oct. 18, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 05:33
    Photo ID: 8715929
    VIRIN: 241018-N-UY363-1290
    Resolution: 3626x2417
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits
    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits
    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits
    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits
    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits
    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits
    USS Boxer transits San Bernardino Straits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC 23
    Philippines
    ussboxer
    San Bernardino Straights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download