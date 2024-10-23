Color Guard Practice aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241011-N-AY869-1016 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 11, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Selena Owens (Left) and Fire Controlman 1st Class Albert Hernandez practice color guard routine aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 11. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)