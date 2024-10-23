Watch Stander aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241011-N-AY869-1011 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 11, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kevin Rodriguez Centeno poses for a photo during a roving watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 11. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)