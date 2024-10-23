National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits DESRON 15

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 22, 2024) – Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 gives a tour of the DESRON 15 headquarters to Maj. Gen. Christopher S. Povak, deputy director, National Reconnaissance Office and members of his staff. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams)