    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits DESRON 15 [Image 3 of 5]

    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits DESRON 15

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Lt. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 22, 2024) – Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 gives a tour of the DESRON 15 headquarters to Maj. Gen. Christopher S. Povak, deputy director, National Reconnaissance Office. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 04:17
    Photo ID: 8715886
    VIRIN: 241022-N-EK538-6687
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits DESRON 15 [Image 5 of 5], by LT Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    Space Force

